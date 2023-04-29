2 Forest officials suspended for felling of trees

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 28: Authorities in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district have suspended two officials after the damage to the forests in the Kupwara Forest Range surfaced.

The Forest Department sent teams to investigate the damage as soon as it was noticed, which then submitted the details to the concerned official.

The DFO Forest Division Kupwara reported specific damage to the forests in Batpora Beat to higher-ups and noted that the matter had been discussed with the Range Officer on March 30, 2023.

The damage, as per the official communication, had reportedly occurred over the previous two to three months but had not been reported by the Beat staff or officer concerned.

The DFO’s letter to higher-ups stated that the Beat staff had failed to protect the forests and had also failed to report the damage to the concerned wing.

The letter notes that the entire Beat staff as well as Beat officer concerned instead of reporting as per rules and taking cognizance of the damage case “managed to get their transfers affected during the recent period.”

After assessing the damage, the authorities immediately suspended two officials, Altaf Hussain Sheikh and Mohammad Shafi Lone, and issued show-cause notices.

Conservator, Forests, North Kashmir Irfan Rasool told Excelsior that only 5-6 trees were damaged, according to the report submitted by the concerned DFO.

However, there are allegations that the actual damage is much greater, with nearly 100 trees being affected in the forest compartment and that the officers were hiding the facts.

The concerned officials, however, maintained that they are following proper procedures and have not given any unscrupulous elements a free hand.