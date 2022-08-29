DC Doda reviews disaster preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 29: Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Committee, on Monday convened a meeting of the line departments, Army, CRPF, Police, SDRF here in his office chamber to review the disaster preparedness in the district.

The DC, while underlining the importance of disaster management, called for collective and coordinated efforts of the stakeholder department to avert/minimise the damages, due to any natural calamity. He directed the officers to devise a foolproof strategy for all the subunits of the district depending upon them having road connectivity or not.

Assessing the availability of stocks and material required to deal with the disasters, the DC directed the concerned to prepare a list of required modern equipment to submit the same for grant of funds. He desired that all the stakeholders should be well versed with the disaster plan for its effective execution in the time of need. The identification of locations for setting up relief camps and makeshift helipads in case of any eventuality was also stressed upon.

He further directed the officers to designate a nodal officer from each department to supervise the mitigation operations and coordinate during any emergency in their respective areas. The line departments were further asked to put up the emergency contact numbers / details outside their offices for the information of the general public.

The SDRF unit Doda was directed to create mass awareness by holding mock drills in all educational institutions and at panchayat levels, while the fire and emergency department was asked to conduct the fire safety-audit of all schools, government offices and health institutions within next one week and submit the compliance report.

The Health Department was directed to conduct awareness and training programs in Panchayats and schools regarding first aid and to share the list of staff along with their working locations and contact numbers with the DC office without any fail.

The engineering departments were asked to prepare a viable action plan to restore the essential amenities during any extraordinary situation and asked them to keep their men and machinery always on readiness mode. He further desired that the machinery be fitted with GPS and the location be shared with the DC and SSP office.

The DC directed the line departments to depute their representatives for the district control room established for 24*7 working and provide real time solutions to the people.

The meeting was attended by SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, CO 10 RR Ankur Sharma,CO CRPF 33 BN Devindra Singh Negi,SE PWD Suresh Kumar, SE Hydraulics Anil Gupta, ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti, Dy. CO IRP 5th BN Tilak Raj Rana, 2 IC 4RR Nishant Singh, ACD Doda Phulail Singh, HQA to DC Daljit Parihar, Dy. SP SDRF Devinder Singh, Ex En PWD Rafiq Sheikh, Ex EN PHE Mujeeb Tak, Ex EN PDD Abdul Hamid Akhoon, AD FCS&CA, Rahul Sharma, EO MC Doda, Ninad Sen besides other concerned officers.