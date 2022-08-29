LG Mathur attends 29th Ladakhi Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela, inaugurates Dr APJ Kalam Extension Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 29: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh today attended the inaugural function of the 29th Ladakhi Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela in the presence of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, at Defence Institute of High-Altitude Research (DIHAR) Centre in Murtsey Colony. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Extension Centre was also inaugurated during the event. Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; General Officer Commanding (GoC) 14 Corps, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta; Executive Councillors from LAHDC Leh- Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and Stanzin Chosphel; Director General, Life Sciences, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr Upendra Kumar Singh, were present in the event. The two-day event is being held after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

LG Mathur highlighted various initiatives of DIHAR-DRDO, viz. research work on sea buckthorn, natural cold storage technologies, triple-layer polycarbonate greenhouses, etc. He informed about the efforts being made by the Administration along with both Hill Councils to set up 1000 polycarbonate greenhouses under the Ladakh Greenhouse project. He emphasised the need to increase the production of vegetables and crops so that there is no need to import goods from outside Ladakh. This, he stated, would help in achieving the goal of a carbon-neutral Ladakh and also in making an atma-nirbhar Ladakh.

LG Mathur highlighted the crucial role played by DIHAR-DRDO in making Ladakh an organic region by 2025. He stressed the need to bring more land in Ladakh under cultivation by using water from the Indus River. Citing the example of goji berry, LG Mathur informed about different varieties of medicinal, aromatic and nutraceutical plants that grow in the hills of Ladakh and the need to plant them commercially.

LG Mathur requested to develop a blueprint for Ladakh for the development of agriculture, horticulture and medicinal plants through the latest technologies with the assistance and guidance of premier institutes from India. He appreciated the farmers, the army and both the Hill Councils for their efforts in the development of Ladakh in the agriculture and horticulture sectors. He praised the farmers from Ladakh for their efforts and also for accepting new technologies.

She suggested that Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) along with customer centres may be set up in each block of Leh and Kargil. Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje stressed the need for 100% saturation of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in Ladakh.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, highlighted the crucial role played by DIHAR-DRDO in introducing commercial crops in Ladakh and teaching new agricultural methods to the people of Ladakh. He also informed about the Mission Organic Development Initiative (MODI) scheme and the vision to develop Ladakh into an organic region.

GoC 14 Corps, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta highlighted new research work being carried out at DIHAR-DRDO, including the production of medicinal plants and the usage of solar plants at its centre. He informed about the army troops working in close coordination with the locals.

Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje and LG Mathur handed over models of greenhouses to be set up in border areas of Ladakh and microgreen to GoC 14 Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta. The technical bulletin on growing sun melons and black goji berry in Ladakh were also launched during the event. The winners of various competitions in the technology adoption category for civil/army were felicitated during the event.

Earlier, DG DRDO Dr Upendra Kumar Singh welcomed the guests, while Director, DIHAR, Dr OP Chaurasia gave the vote of thanks.

Commissioner/Secretaries, officials from defence forces, Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh; head of departments (HoDs), government officials, local farmers and students took part in the event.