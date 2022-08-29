Cong gears up for “Menhghai Pe Halla Bol” on Sept 4

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Hitting out at Modi Govt for unprecedented price hike and record unemployment, AICC shall organise a massive rally “Menghai Pe Halla Bol” at Ram Lila ground Delhi on Sept 4, in which people especially congress workers from all over country shall participate in large numbers.

This was announced by AICC spokespersons Dolly Sharma and Devashsish Jarariya while addressing the media persons at press club Jammu alongwith Senior Pradesh Congress leaders.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi led BJP Government at the Centre, Dolly Sharma. made a comparison of rates of essential commodities during UPA rule and Modi regime and said that essential commodities are beyond the ambit of affordability to a vast populace in India.

She said that, “ before coming to power Prime Minister Modi made huge promise to hoodwink the people in his deceitful campaign to somehow usurp power but he couldn’t keep one single promise of what he used to say.

She said in 2013 Modi said “Sab ka Saath Sab ka Vikaas Sab ka Vishwaas” but in reality it is “Naa Sab ka Saath hai Naa Vikaas hai, Naa Vishwaas hai sirf “ Sab ka Satyanaash hai”.

Prime Minister Modi has increased prices of fuel to record high, women have stopped refilling 67 percent their LPG cylinders under Ujwala Scheme because of such a steep rise in its price.

Dolly said prices of LPG have gone up 156 percent, petrol 40 percent, diesel 75 percent, Mustard oil 122 percent, wheat flour by 81 percent, milk 71 percent under Modi regime.

She further added that, “Modi Govt has been going berserk against the youth of the country as well. “

Both AICC spokespersons said that unemployment is at it’s peak, as against 22 cr youth who applied jobs only 7.5 lac jobs were given in eight years against the promise of two cr jobs annually. Huge claims of start ups was made by Govt but over 20,000 youth have been retrenched by such start up companies.

While referring to J&K, they came down on PM Modi and demanded restoration of statehood to the erstwhile state at the earliest. They explained that Congress workers are expected to gather from around the country in Delhi on September 4 and join the party’s “Mehangai Pe Halla bol” to highlight the unprecedented hike and record unemployment besides failures on all fronts.

Working president Raman Bhalla and other senior leaders Yogesh Sawhney and Ravinder Sharma also spoke on the occasion.