Dulloo reviews measures to control Lumpy Skin Disease in J&K

*Directs concerned to increase sampling, testing

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to review the measures taken for controlling the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) across Jammu and Kashmir.

Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, representatives of SKUAST Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Animal Husbandry officers of all districts and other concerned officials attended the meeting in person and through video conferencing.

The meeting held a threadbare discussion over the status of LSD and measures taken so far to contain it across the Union Territory while receiving feedback from the Task Force teams constituted in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir to contain spread of the disease.

The ACS enquired about the status of the action taken with respect to vaccination, ban on movement of animals, fogging, rapid response teams, public awareness besides, sampling & testing, disposal of dead animals etc.

The meeting also discussed steps being taken to control LSD which include transmission & spread, measures for control & prevention of disease, biosecurity, isolation, disinfection, availability of medicines and treatment.

Dulloo impressed upon the officers to fully implement all the guidelines of Government of India to contain the disease and added that in this regard three critical things need to be done viz restricting movement of animals , isolation of diseases animals and fogging in all the areas.

He asked both the directors to ensure availability of required medicines in all the affected areas so that the spread can be tackled timely and directed them to increase sampling and testing in their respective areas.

He directed the concerned to run awareness campaign door to door to make farmers aware about the disease, besides strenthening grievance disposal mechanism.

Earlier, during the meeting, it was informed that till date 21976 animals have been affected with LSD, out of which 10017 have recovered. It was also informed that 16146 doses have been administered.