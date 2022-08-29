‘The Belgian Waffle’ opens outlet in New Plot

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: The Belgian Waffle Co. today opened its outlet at New Plot, Jammu.

A young and budding entrepreneur of Jammu, Nabhya Saraf has opened this 2nd outlet of Belgian Waffles.

Nabhya opened the first Belgian Waffle outlet at Channi Himmat, Jammu then another one at Pathankot and now as per the market demand, he has opened another one at New Plot, Jammu.

The decor is quintessential Belgian waffle-insta-worthy bright yellow walls, the quirky waffle doodles and the cute wooden furniture seating.

The outlet is definitely having the best ambiance to lure young as well the senior crowd and is serving the freshly baked hot & crispy waffles with a line of flavours as well add-ons.

The dark chocolate waffles out here are a must try for everyone. The Classic Chocolate overloaded original Waffwich as well the blueberry cheesecake waffles are also the specialities of this newly opened outlet.