Strategically planned final assault required to march towards terror free J&K: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: We have to put in more efforts to consolidate peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. This was stated by the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh while chairing a high level crime review meeting at Police Headquarters, here today.

Special DG CID, J&K, RR Swain, ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, IG BSF Jammu, DK Bora, IG CRPF Jammu, PS Ranpise, DIG JSK Range Vivek Gupta, DPT J&K, Shridhar Patil, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, SO to IGP Technical Services Sargun Shukla, SSP Samba Dr Abhishek Mahajan attended the meeting at PHQ while Special DG Crime J&K, AK Choudhary, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG Poonch Rajouri Range Dr Haseeb Mughal, AIG (T/P) PHQ, JS Johar, and District SSPs of Jammu zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP said that with the joint efforts of Police and other security forces, the security situation in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has shown marked improvement during the past around three years and added that the bandh call culture in Kashmir has almost ended completely.

He directed the officers to increase the area domination particularly in border areas to restrict the terror activities. The DGP said that at present we have reduced number of active terrorists in J&K and added that strategically planned final assault is required to march towards a terror free Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP stressed for going all out to demolish the terror eco system which he said is providing oxygen to the terror ranks. He said that investigators have to equip themselves with best investigation skills and take each and every necessary measure to ensure conviction of UAPA, narco and other sensitive cases in the court of law. Stressing for meticulous follow-up of each case, he directed for placing one officer at every district headquarters for result oriented investigation.

The DGP directed the officers to dispose of the pending cases on the basis of their sensitivity in the shortest possible time. Stressing for intensified war on drugs, the DGP said that it not only affects our younger generation but major amount of terror funds is being generated from narcotics trafficking.

The senior officers present in the meeting gave their suggestions regarding improvement in the investigation process. The district SSPs of Jammu Zone apprised the meeting regarding various measures being taken to improve investigation skills and conviction rate. They also briefed about the security of the border and highway security grids.