JAKEDA declared Best Performing Nodal Agency by MNRE

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, has awarded the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), Department of Science and Technology, for Best Performance in the Renewable Energy Sector amongst the UTs, during 2021-22.

In addition to this, JAKEDA has also been awarded for achieving highest renewable energy installed capacity as on 31.03.2022, for achieving highest small hydro power installed capacity as on 31.03.2022, for achieving highest renewable energy generation during 2021-22, for achieving highest solar power capacity addition during 2021-22, for achieving highest numbers of solar street lights installed as on 31.3.2022, for achieving highest numbers of solar irrigation pumps installed as on 31.3.2022 and for achieving second highest solar power installed capacity as on 31.03.2022

The awards were announced on the 8th Foundation Day of the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS), an Apex Body of MNRE, Government of India, at Cochin, Kerela, in a two days function.

The Award was presented by Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, in presence of Electricity Minister of Kerala, K Krishnankutty, Secretary, MNRE Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, who is also the President of AREAS, Executive Director AREAS, JK Jethani and Vice President AREAS, Rudrappaiiah MD Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited.

Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Secretary S&T Department and Dr PR Dhar, Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA received the eight awards on behalf of JAKEDA, J&K Government.

The function was organized by AREAS is association with the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), Government of Kerela. The award ceremony was followed by a workshop on Renewable Energy and some field visits and sports activities.