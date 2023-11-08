DC Budgam lays foundation stone for twin parks at Pandit Colony Sheikhpora

Excelsior Correspondent

Budgam, Nov 7: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo today laid foundation stone for development of twin parks, one an exclusive children park and one public park at Kashmiri Pandit Colony Sheikhpora.

During his visit to Kashmiri Pandit Colony, the DC met members of the Pandit community and listened to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the construction of the parks shall be completed within a shortest possible time period to dedicate these facilities to residents of the colony at the earliest.

He said the parks with the open gym facility, swings for the kids, benches, shall have best possible recreational infrastructure available for the children of the colony.

He appreciated the EO Municipal Committees Budgam for initiating maintenance work of drainage network in the area and instructed him to ensure door to door garbage collection and regular lifting for proper disposal.

Members from Pandit community expressed their gratitude to the district administration for ensuring prompt redresall to their genuine demands and ensure fast delivery of public services to the people.

DC also instructed Executive Engineer PHE to provide fresh point tap water supply at the designated point to ensure better water supply to the residents.

During visit, the DC also inaugurated an Institute of Computer Education facility at Pandit Colony.

The DC was accompanied by ADDC Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak, Executive Engineer R&B, PHE, PDD, BDO and other concerned officers and officials.