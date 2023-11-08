20 vagrants held near ‘Chitta’ hotspots

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 7 : Under the overall supervision of SSP Samba, Benam Tosh, Police has apprehended 20 vagrants who were found roaming near ‘chitta’ hotspots under preventive sections of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS)Bari Brahmana and Police Station (PS) Vijaypur.

The apprehended vagrants have been identified as Tariq Rashid son of Abdul Rashid of Ramban at present Sidhra Jammu, Balwan Singh son of Rattan Singh of Kewal Danga district Udhampur, Irfan Khan son of Mohd Rafiq of Kalali tehsil Manjakote district Rajouri at present Jammu, Varun Sharma, son of Romesh Chander Sharma of Nanak Nagar Jammu, Aman Gandotra son of Rakesh Kumar Gandotra of Janipur, Jammu, Mohit Manhas son of Kirpal Singh of Ramnagar, Udhampur at present Jammu, Sourab Singh son of Jiwan Lal of Basantgarh Udhampur at present Jammu, Rohit Rana son of Darshan Lal of Alhaha tehsil Arnia district Jammu, Laba Ram alias Rohit Singh son of Kaku Ram of Akhnoor district Jammu, Balbinder Singh son of Ramesh Singh of Kathua, Abhi Nav Dogra son of Sethi Mal of Sarore, Bari Brahmana, Dheeraj Rana son of Bishan Dass of Bari Brahmana, Sumit Sharma son of Pawan Kumar of Jakh district Samba, Vipan Sharma son of Joginder Paul of Tarore district Samba, Savej Khan son of Abdul Malik of Uttar Pradesh at present Jakh district Samba, Jatinder Kumar son of Jagdish Raj of Vijaypur, Daleep Kumar alias Deepa son of Mohinder Lal of Supwal and Romy Massih, son of Bashir Massih of Vijaypur and two other vagrants.

All the 20 vagrants were apprehended while wandering suspiciously near infamous ‘Chitta’ hotspots of Balole Khad, Bari Brahmana and Rakh Barotian, and thus, appropriate preventive legal action has been taken.

The arrests have been made by police teams comprising of SHO Police Station, Bari Brahmana Sumit Sharma and SHO Police Station Vijaypur, Sandeep Charak under the supervision of SDPO Bari Brahmana, Rahul Nagar, SDPO Vijaypur, Rohit Kumar and Additional SP Samba, Surinder Choudhary.

Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP) Samba Benam Tosh has appealed to the parents, guardians, teachers and elders of the society to ask senior students and youth to avoid roaming near known ‘Chitta’ hotspots as police patrolling has been intensified around suspected hotspots of heroin in Samba district and vagrants are being apprehended.