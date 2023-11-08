LG, Maharashtra CM unveil statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kupwara

‘It will be a source of inspiration’

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, Nov 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kupwara, today.

In his address, Sinha congratulated the ‘Amhi Punekar’ and 41 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army for historic initiative.

He said the statue of Great Shivaji will be a source of inspiration for people and the bravehearts of the Army.

Paying homage to the great warrior and founder of Swarajya, the Lt Governor said, Shivaji was a born leader, who scripted a new history of India through his mesmerizing victory against the enemy.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was also fountainhead of high standards of morality, right conduct and respecter of all religions and sects. Youth must follow his ideas and ideals and selflessly serve the poor and weaker sections of society and contribute to nation-building, he added.

By unleashing his military genius and moral force, Shivaji mobilized millions of Indians and achieved sovereignty for Maratha empire. His universal and eternal values continue to be relevant today and guiding us on the path of social equality and peaceful co-existence, Sinha said.

He further called for celebrating the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj festival in Kupwara on 7th of November every year.

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration for every Indian.

Maharashtra has a great tradition of sacrifice and bravery. It is indeed commendable that this statue is being erected at Kupwara in the same year as the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji, he said.

Shri Sudhir Mungantiwar, Cultural Affairs Minister Maharashtra, speaking on the occasion paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He said the unveiling of Shivaji’s statue is the proudest moment of his life.

Major General Girish Kalia, GOC, Vajr Division presented the national flags handmade by women of Kupwara to the dignitaries.

Earlier, the Lt Governor paid tribute to the bravehearts of Indian Army and laid wreath at Vajr War Memorial, HQ 28 Infantry Division in Kupwara.

Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K; Major General Girish Kalia, GOC, Vajr Division; Vivek Gupta, DIG NKR Range; Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara; Abhayraj Shirole, founder Amhi Punekar and senior officers of Army, civil and police administration were present at the ceremony.