DC Bandipora reviews functioning of power sector

Excelsior Correspondent

Bandipora, Sept 20: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed today chaired a meeting of officers to take review of the functioning of power sector in the district and assets management under KPDCL and also the IEC campaign under Amnesty Scheme.

The meeting was attended by DPO ICDS Mohd Ashraf Hakak, Superintending Engineer, EM&RE Circle Bandipora, Executive Engineer KPDCL Bandipora, Executive Engineer KPDCL Sumbal, Tehsildars, BDOs and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed threadbare the various aspects of functioning of power sector in the District.

The chair directed the concerned to complete the undergoing works in all subdivisions of the district within the specified time frame.

He also instructed concerned to better Transmission and Distribution Network in the district and minimise the T&D losses.

He added, that making good of T&D losses is essential need of the hour in order to make the sector more efficient. The same is good for energy conservation principles and inevitable and a requirement for ecological and ecosystem needs.

The DC also emphasized on launching of intensive IEC campaign to generate the awareness regarding Amnesty Scheme so that all eligible consumers can get benefitted.