BJP completely insensitive towards KPs: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Taking a dig at Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for running away from responsibilities and following a completely insensitive approach towards Kashmiri Pandits (KPs), State Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party Pratap Jamwal today said that no ration under special scheme has been given to KP migrants from last several months.

Addressing a press conference at the Party office, Pratap Jamwal said that BJP made the plight of KPs as a political tool and even supported some Bollywood movies to show their life on reel but in real, BJP is completely insensitive towards the plight of KPs and is leaving them on God’s mercy.

He said that KP migrants were receiving a designated quota of ration under a special scheme but suddenly this distribution has been stopped and no ration has been provided to migrants from last three months and they are being forced to run from pillar to post to know about the reason for which this ration distribution has been stopped.

“BJP should at least remember the big slogans and promises that it made for KP families during elections and because of these slogans and promises BJP gained a lot of votes but now is looking the other way instead of fulfilling these promises,” Pratap said.

He further said that not only stopping the ration quota, the sad state of affairs are of such nature that the website of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) is not functioning from last several months putting people in severe hardships and no updation, addition, deletion could be made in ration cards or other documents of beneficiaries.

The AAP leader further appealed J&K LG administration as well as BJP Government to shun its insensitive approach towards KP community and feel their pain on human values.