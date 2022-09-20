CEO SMVDSB reviews final arrangements for Navratra Festival at Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Sept 20: Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Anshul Garg today chaired a meeting of senior officers and members of Navratra Festival Celebration Committee at SGC Katra, to discuss final arrangements for ensuing Navratra Festival at Katra.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on each activity/event, while seeking suggestions from the stakeholders for smooth conduct of Navratra Festival. The CEO was apprised of the events to be organized at Katra during the nine-day festival commencing on September 26 and culminating on October 4. The CEO emphasized the close cooperation of all the stakeholders while discussing the arrangements to be made by the Tourism Department and SMVDSB.

The CEO said that thousands of devotees are likely to pay their obeisance during Navratra and all out efforts will be made for the safe peaceful and comfortable Yatra of pilgrims and conduct of Navratra festival activities. The meeting had a discussion on various arrangements during the Festival. It was assured by the CEO that full support of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board shall be extended to all the stakeholders as per past practice.

Noteworthy congregational programmes like ‘Prabhat Pheris’, ‘Mata ki Kahani’ recitation, Devotional Song Competition, Dangal and other cultural items, besides, Gharwa Night event will be organized to add diverse dimensions to the religious cum cultural event.

Among those present in the meeting were Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism; Navneet Singh, Additional CEO, SMVDSB; Amit Bhasin Superintendent of Police, Angrej Singh, SDM Katra; Vishvajeet Singh, Deputy CEO; Ajay Salaan, Assistant CEO, SMVDSB; Sunaina Sharma Joint Director Tourism, besides event organizers of the Navratra Festival.