Curb drug menace with iron hand: DC Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 20: Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan today chaired the 3rd Narco Coordination Committee meet to take stock of the efforts made by the designated members against the drug abuse in the district.

The DC directed the Forest Department to take measures to destroy wild cannabis in the forests and nearby areas and explore the possibility of alternative plantation. The police and sub divisional administration was directed to carry out joint destruction exercise by including PRIs and other stakeholders.

The DC directed the Education Department to conduct a special series of theme based events like debate and painting competitions, group discussions and nukkad nataks to intensify Anti drug campaign in the educational institutions of the district. “The winners of these competitions will be felicitated at district level to make the campaign more impactful,” he added. He further directed to engage group of painters to paint the walls inside the DC office premises with the anti- drug abuse messages and make anti-drug pledge a daily routine in the morning assemblies across the schools of the district.

Seeking strict enforcement of drug control rules, he asked the concerned department to ensure mandatory maintaining of record of sale of psychotropic drugs and installation of CCTVs by the medical stores. The Drug Control officer was asked to submit the inventory of sale and purchase of these psychotropic drugs by the retail medical and wholesale medical stores from 1st April to 30 September 2022. ”Create a whatsapp group where each medical store operator will submit the prescriptions prescribing the psychotropic drug on routine basis” he directed further.

The DC stressed upon the members to ensure effective implementation of the directions aiming at to curb the drug abuse in the district. .

The meeting was attended by SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti, ADC Bhaderwah Ch. Dil Mir, SDM Assar, SDM Gandoh, CMO Doda, CEO Doda, DSWO Doda, DIO Doda, Divisional Officer PCC, and other concerned officers.