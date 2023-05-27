DC announces ex-gratia to victim family that lost 3 men in house collapse

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, May 27: District Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav has expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family which lost three men in house collapse incident here.

Recognizing gravity of the situation and irreparable loss suffered by the family, the administration has taken immediate steps to provide relief.

As an initial measure, the administration has extended financial support of Rs. 25,000 and provided relief materials under Red Cross to the family for each deceased, aiming to alleviate their immediate needs during this difficult time.

This compassionate gesture is part of administration’s commitment to stand by the affected family and extend them helping hand.

Furthermore, in coordination with State Disaster Response Fund, the District Commissioner has announced ex-gratia relief and house compensation upto Rs. 4 lakh for each deceased, as per the norms. This additional relief fund will assist the family in coping with the long-term implications of this tragic incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a devastating incident caused by heavy rain and hailstorms, a house belonging to Ashwani Kumar at village Ajna in Pullar area of Block Nagseni collapsed in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday resulting in the tragic loss of three siblings of the family.

The administration assured the affected family and the community that every possible effort will be made to provide necessary support and assistance.

Relevant authorities are working tirelessly to investigate the incident and take appropriate measures to prevent such occurrences in future.

The District Commissioner emphasized on the importance of taking precautionary measures during extreme weather conditions to prevent similar incidents.