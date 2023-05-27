People facing hardships at newly set up Pediatric Hospital in Bemina

Lack of drug counters, endless OPD queues taking a toll

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, May 27: Patients visiting the newly established Pediatric Hospital in Bemina are facing significant difficulties due to the lack of drug counters and prolonged waiting times for OPD registrations. This situation has caused frustration and dissatisfaction among the people who seek services at the hospital.

Muhammad Ayoub from Kanihama, who brought his child to the hospital for treatment, expressed his discontent with the lengthy process that subjects people to immense hardships. He mentioned, “It takes hours together to get things done here, putting people through immense hardships.”

Many individuals are questioning the purpose of such a massive building if it does not provide proper patient care facilities. They emphasize the need for improved services and facilities at the hospital.

Shabir Ahmad from Budgam raised concerns about the single drug counter, which leads to long queues. Additionally, if people decide to acquire medicines from outside, they have to walk nearly half a kilometre. Moreover, in many cases, the required medicines are not available nearby, leading to unjust circumstances.

The most disheartening aspect is that both emergency and OPD cases have to go through the same time-consuming process, involving prolonged waiting periods at the ticket counter and the drug counter.

Disgruntled patients stated, “Ideally, the hospital visit should take just 2 hours, but once you are here, it takes more than 4 hours. There are no facilities for the people, and even emergency cases are required to wait in line.”

Nasir Ahmad from Tral shared his disappointment, stating that he arrived at the hospital at 7 a.m. but obtained an OPD ticket only at 11:30 a.m. He said that he was hoping that things would get better at the new hospital, “but unfortunately, things have not changed.” He even compared it unfavourably to the previous Sonwar hospital, saying that the current situation is nothing but injustice.

Women attendants are particularly affected by the situation, facing significant inconvenience, especially when they are alone with their children.

Mahjabeen from Sopore highlighted the absence of an overhead bridge as another problematic issue. She mentioned the difficulties of carrying sick children on their shoulders or relying on others to look after them while collecting medicines.

The lack of attention towards facilitating patient care at the Hospital is causing distress for both patients and attendants, while the people said that the hospital has failed to live up to the claims of providing the best healthcare facilities.

In response to these grievances, Dr Nazir Chowdhary, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, told Excelsior that one drug counter is already functioning and another one will soon become operational under the AMRIT Scheme.

Regarding the time taken for OPD registrations, he attributed the delays to the hospital experiencing a high influx of patients from various districts. Dr Chowdhary also said that for the overhead bridge, the concerned authorities have been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).