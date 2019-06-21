Day after being abducted, Lashkar terrorist’s sister, brother-in-law released

SRINAGAR: A man and his wife were Friday released by unidentified gunmen in an injured condition, a day after they were abducted from their home in Anantnag district, officials said here.
Mudassir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat were abducted Thursday evening in a car by the gunmen from their home at Bijbehara in Anatnag district, the officials said.
Nusrat is the sister of an active Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Nasir Ahmad Chadroo, who had reportedly joined militant ranks last year, police said. (AGENCIES)
