Governor reviews security situation in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday chaired the Unified Headquarters meeting here to review the overall security situation in the State.

The meeting comprised top brass of the army, police, paramilitary, State and Central intelligence agencies, an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting was attended by K Vijay Kumar, advisor to the Governor, chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, DGP Dilbag Singh, and senior officials of other security forces and civil administration. (AGENCIES)