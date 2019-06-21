Mahindra Finance inks JV with Canadian co Manulife for AMC expansion

MUMBAI, June 21: MahindraFinancial Services, through its subsidiary Mahindra Asset Management, has formed a joint venture with global financialservices group Manulife.
The 51:49 joint venture aims to expand fund offering
and retail fund penetration.
“We welcome Manulife as a strategic partner, to
further drive our efforts at increasing mutual fund
penetration,” Mahindra Finance vice chairman and managing
director Ramesh Iyer said.
Mahindra Asset Management has an annualised average
asset under managementofRs 5,019 crore and over 1.6 lakh
customers.
It currently offers nine different investment
schemes.
The Toronto-based Manulife provides financial advice,
insurance we well as wealth and asset management solutions for
individuals, groups and institutions.
As of March 2019, it had over USD 849 billion in asset
under management. (PTI)
