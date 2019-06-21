United Airlines suspends New York/Newark-Mumbai flights

MUMBAI, June 21: American carrier United Airlines

is suspending its flight services to Mumbai from New York/

Newark due to ongoing tensions in Iran, which is locked in a

bitter standoff with the United States, officials said Friday.

The flights, which use Iranian airspace, are being

suspended effective Friday owing to “safety and security”

issues, they said.

“Given current events in Iran, United has conducted a

thorough safety and security review of our India service

through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service

between New York/Newark and India (Mumbai) beginning this

evening,” the airline said in a statement Friday.

The statement came hours after US President Donald

Trump reportedly gave “initial approval” to the military to

launch strikes on Iran after the West Asian country shot down

an American drone Thursday.

According to media reports, Trump later scrapped

strikes against Iranian targets.

The United statement said passengers booked on these

flights will be rebooked on United Airlines’ alternative

services.

The US carrier said its New York/NewarkMumbai flight

UA48 has been cancelled, while customers flying on board

UA9239 (MumbaiNew York/Newark) will be rebooked on

alternative flights back to the United States.

“We are contacting our customers to provide this

update and assist those who may need rebooking options, ” the

statement said.

Customers traveling on these flights will experience

extended flight times due to a change in our normal flight

path, the airline added in the statement.

“We continue to explore all our options and remain in

close contact with relevant government authorities,” the

airline said. (PTI)