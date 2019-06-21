United Airlines suspends New York/Newark-Mumbai flights

MUMBAI, June 21: American carrier United Airlines
is suspending its flight services to Mumbai from New York/
Newark due to ongoing tensions in Iran, which is locked in a
bitter standoff with the United States, officials said Friday.
The flights, which use Iranian airspace, are being
suspended effective Friday owing to “safety and security”
issues, they said.
“Given current events in Iran, United has conducted a
thorough safety and security review of our India service
through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service
between New York/Newark and India (Mumbai) beginning this
evening,” the airline said in a statement Friday.
The statement came hours after US President Donald
Trump reportedly gave “initial approval” to the military to
launch strikes on Iran after the West Asian country shot down
an American drone Thursday.
According to media reports, Trump later scrapped
strikes against Iranian targets.
The United statement said passengers booked on these
flights will be rebooked on United Airlines’ alternative
services.
The US carrier said its New York/NewarkMumbai flight
UA48 has been cancelled, while customers flying on board
UA9239 (MumbaiNew York/Newark) will be rebooked on
alternative flights back to the United States.
“We are contacting our customers to provide this
update and assist those who may need rebooking options, ” the
statement said.
Customers traveling on these flights will experience
extended flight times due to a change in our normal flight
path, the airline added in the statement.
“We continue to explore all our options and remain in
close contact with relevant government authorities,” the
airline said. (PTI)
