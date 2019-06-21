Rajya Sabha approves TDP MPs’ move to join BJP; Andhra party cries foul

NEW DELHI: A day after they announced merging their Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha with the BJP, the Upper House Friday recognised four TDP MPs as BJP members, giving a boost to the saffron party’s strength in the Upper House of Parliament.

The remaining five Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs — three from Lok Sabha and two from Rajya Sabha — Friday met Rajya Saba chairman M Venkaiah Naidu demanding disqualification of the four members who joined the BJP.

Sources said the Rajya Sabha Chairman has taken cognisance of the developments relating to the legislature parties of TDP and BJP which happened under sections 4 of the Anti-Defection Law, which is a deemed provision.

They added that further to the chairman taking cognisance of this development, the Rajya Sabha secretariat has updated the position regarding the strength of the BJP and the TDP in the Upper House. (AGENCIES)