DAK, political activist call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 2: A delegation of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation lead by its President Dr. M. Yousuf Tak submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to risk allowances to all doctors, caderisation, and engagement of dental surgeons and restoration of Administrative Seniority.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, assured them that all their genuine issues would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.

He appreciated the doctors’ fraternity for their tireless efforts in the fight against Covid pandemic.

He also lauded the selfless and dedicated services of Dr. Owais H Dar, General Secretary, DAK who despite of being under quarantine due to Covid-19 served the patients through online consultation.

Doctors and other medical practitioners must inform and encourage people to adopt safe practices and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, besides making them aware of Do’s and Dont’s of Covid-19 to break the chain of transmission, observed the Lt Governor.

Other members of the delegation including Dr. M. Ashraf, Dr. Arshad H Trag, and Dr. Imtiyaz Maqbool Banday were also present during the interaction.

Meanwhile, political activist and President, Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP), Mir Junaid called on the Lieutenant Governor.

Junaid submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor highlighting various issues of public importance, in view of Covid pandemic. He also brought up the issue of the recent series of hailstorms that had damaged the crops of various farmers and fruit growers.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues projected by the President JKWP and assured him that all the genuine issues will be taken up for examination and early redressal.

J&K Government is sensitive towards the issues of the people and is taking comprehensive measures to address the same at the earliest. The Administration at all levels is putting in all-out efforts to provide succour to the people in these trying times of Covid pandemic, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also urged Junaid to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting the welfare of the people.