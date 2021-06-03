COVID dedicated hospital in Anantnag

One of the 15 other hospitals in the Kashmir valley designated for treatment of COVID infected patients is one in Akoora area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. It is surprising that the hospital sans the basic facilities like X-Ray and other diagnostic facilities which otherwise are vital for treating patients suffering from such a viral disease. Not only this, the premise, the ambiance too of this hospital is just a ruse being an underconstruction building and there is no oxygen facility which could at least be deemed to be in satisfactory position. The building used to be a quarantine centre last year which has been turned into a hospital without any facilities worth it and it is left to conjectures only as to how difficult it must be for the attending Doctors to carry on without these prime facilities. Even it is reported that a simple blood test could not be conducted here which speaks about neglect, ignoring important healthcare issues and perhaps working with the mindset that only urban areas were more important than the rural ones. That is why limited patients and with lesser complications are admitted here . Thank providence that the surge of the 2nd wave of the corona virus has slightly subsided otherwise all hospitals being ”full” , if more patients were to be admitted in this hospital , with facilities for the name sake in this hospital , how could treatment be given to them. Authorities must look into the problems faced in this hospital and resolve the same at the earliest.