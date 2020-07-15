DAC delegates power for urgent capital acquisition cases upto Rs 300 crore to armed forces

NEW DELHI: Amid rising tensions along the Northern Borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Wednesday delegated powers for progressing urgent Capital Acquisition cases upto Rs 300 crore to the armed forces to meet their emergent operational requirements.
The move would shrink the procurement timelines and ensure placement of orders within six months and commencement of deliveries within one year. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Thathri -Kilotran -Soti road
Expenditure curbs till quarter ending Sept.