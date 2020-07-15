Govt allows invalid pension to armed forces personnel with less than 10 years of qualifying service

NEW DELHI: The Government on Wednesday decided to allow Invalid Pension to armed forces personnel with less than 10 years of qualifying service.

The benefit would be available to those armed force personnel who were in service on or after January 4, 2019.

Invalid pension is granted to the Armed Forces Personnel who is invalided out of service on account of disability which is accepted as Neither Attributable to Nor Aggravated (NANA) by Military Service.

The decision has been taken after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave approval. (AGENCIES)