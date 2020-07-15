Sanitizers are disinfectants like soaps, dettol; attract 18 pc GST: FinMin 

NEW DELHI: The Government on Wednesday said sanitizers are disinfectants like soaps, anti-bacterial liquids, dettol, among others, which attract 18 per cent duty under the GST regime.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said various chemicals, packing materials and input services, among others, used for manufacturing hand sanitizers also attract a GST rate of 18 per cent.

“Sanitizers are disinfectants like soaps, anti-bacterial liquids, dettol, etc., which all attract duty standard rate of 18 per cent under the GST regime,” it said. (AGENCIES)