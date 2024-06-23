CS visits Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar, reviews arrangements for SANJY

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today visited Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar here and took detailed review of all the arrangements for forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY)-2024.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary also chaired a meeting with senior officers of district administration and other line departments.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, ADGP Jammu, HoDs of line departments and other senior officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary passed on specific directions to HoDs of various departments to make elaborate arrangements in advance for successful conduct of the yatra.

He emphasized on the importance of maintaining a high level of sanitation as well as cleanliness in the camp for safe and comfortable experience to the devotees.

The Chief Secretary underlined that Shri Amarnathji Yatra holds immense religious significance and it is our responsibility to provide a secure and comfortable environment for the pilgrims. He urged all the stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of Yatra and extend all possible support to the devotees.

He further directed all concerned departments to take every possible measure to make Shri Amarnathji Yatra smooth, safe and hassle-free for devotees.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary took stock of logistics, food and lodging for the pilgrims, security, langer stalls, power and water supply, health facilities, sanitation, transportation, deployment of health and sanitation staff, and emergency services and other facilities for the smooth facilitation of pilgrims.

During the meeting, the HoDs of various departments apprised the Chief Secretary about the arrangements they have put in place. They informed that all the requisite steps have been taken to ensure that devotees don’t face any problems during their stay.

During the meeting, security and traffic management were extensively discussed with focus on ensuring the smooth movement of pilgrims.