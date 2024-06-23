Glowing tribute paid to Sant Kabir on Prakash Utsav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Glowing tribute were paid to Sant Shirmoni Shri Kabir Dass Ji on his Prakash Utsav today. In this connection functions were held at various places in which the people highlighted the teachings of Sant Kabir and his contributions to Indian philosophy.

A programme was held at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here in which rich tribute were paid to Sant Kabir by the BJP leaders.

BJP SC Morcha, under its president Neelam Langeh, organized the programme, wherein, party leaders garlanded the portrait of Sant Kabir and paid their obeisance to this great saint of India.

Neelam Langeh, while speaking on the life of Kabir Dass, said he was a symbol of truth and righteousness. He believed that those on the path of righteousness, who considered everything in the world as divine, and were detached from worldly affairs, were the ones who possessed the truth. Kabir Dass devoted his life towards Bhakti and reached the masses with the message of goodwill and social equality.

Kabir’s legacy lives on through the Kabir Panth, a religious community that considers him its founder and is part of the Sant Mat sects. Its members are known as Kabir Panthis, Langeh added.

BJP SC Morcha vice presidents, Vijay Anand Gill, Mohinder Bhagat and Rakesh Sangral, BJP treasurer, Prabhat Singh Jamwal, Morcha Seh Prabhari, Jeet Angral, former VC, SC, ST, BC, Development Corporation, Balbir Ram Rattan, senior leader, Praduman Singh, Nanaji Deshmukh Library in charge, Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra, Morcha office secretary, Hans Raj Loria, additional office secretary, Asha Bharti, Morcha Working Committee Member, Lokesh Bhagat, Nanaji Deshmukh Library member, Ramesh Katoch, BJP women leaders, Shailja Gupta and Inderjeet Kour were prominent among those who paid tribute to Sant Kabir Dass.

Meanwhile senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana also paid glowing tribute to Sant Kabir at a function at Shri Sant Kabir Vandana Ashram Katalbattal, here, held on the auspicious occasion of Shri Kabir Jayanti.

Greeting the people on Kabir Jayanti, Rana highlighted the great Saint’s love for humanity, saying his philosophy in verse will continue to guide society to overcome hate, animosity and bitterness.

“Sant Kabir sought to alleviate the suffering masses by guiding them to the ocean of truth”, Rana said, adding that the best way of remembering the greatest Bhakti poet is to take a pledge to tread the path shown by him and work for the growth of harmonious society where people, irrespective of caste, creed or colour live a dignified life based on the well defined principles of humanity.

Rana said that great saints and sages have blessed humanity with their eternal messages of peace, harmony, love and compassion that has helped the society to steer to light from dark tunnel of ignorance and selfishness. He said the path shown by Kabirji has helped the society to eschew the tendencies of hatred and intolerance, which will continue to inspire generations. He urged the people to keep this spirit alive and work for cementing the bonds of love and amity. This will be a real tribute to Sant Kabir, an epitome of peace, amity and brotherhood, he added.

In his enlightened discourse, Sant Sudershan Ji Maharaj dwelt upon the life and contribution of Sant Kabir Ji for harmonious growth of the society. He hoped that people will follow the teachings of great gurus and work towards the betterment of society.

In connection with observance of the 626th Prakash Divas of Sadguru Kabir a function was jointly organised by All J&K Megh Sabha, All J&K Kabir Sabha and Bhagat Maha Sabha in the premises of Sadguru Kabir Dham Old Rehari here.

Programme started with Satsung by Mahant Ajay Dass , Gaddi Tata Nagar, Jharkhand over the struggle and hardship faced by Kabir Maharaj during his life in order to fight with social evil like atrocities, injustice, inequalities etc.

Meritorious students were also honored by Narinder Datt (president) All J&K Megh Sabha, F C Bhagat (president) All J&K Sadguru Kabir Sabha, Mohinder Bhagat (president) Bhagat Maha Sabha and Mahant Ajay Dass.

Speaking on the occasion Narinder Datt (president) All J&K Megh Sabha congratulated all the devotees as well as others who were present in programme and stressed them to unite for further developments for the community. F C Bhagat, Mohinder Bhagat presidents of All J&K Sadguru Kabir Sabha and Bhagat Maha Sabha respectively also congratulated the people and hoped for the betterment of the community.