Rana calls on LG, flags issues of public importance

JAMMU June 22: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and flagged various issues of immense public interest pertaining to Nagrota Assembly Constituency in general and conferment of ownership rights to land owned by Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir and West Pakistan Refugees across the Jammu region.

Rana also raised the concerns of dependents on the mining of minerals in Jammu district and sought expeditious environment clearance and consent to operate for all the blocks, having been issued LOI. He called for issuance of permit slips for extracting the aggregate.

The Lieutenant Governor assured Devender Rana that the issues raised will be examined at appropriate levels for earnest consideration to alleviate the problems faced to the people and the other stakeholders.

Rana raised various pressing issues pertaining to the Nagrota Assembly Constituency, which interallia included establishment of Accidental Trauma Hospital at Jhajjar Kotli for which the locals have donated 18 kanal land to the Directorate of Health Services Jammu; upgradation of Primary Health Centre Dansal to Sub District Hospital to cater to the healthcare needs of the local people and those living in adjoining areas, and establishment of Health Sub Centre at Surinsar, feasibility report of which stands submitted to Commissioner Secretary Health & Welfare Department.

To harness the immense tourist potential, Devender Rana sought overall development of Surinsar, as an ultimate gateway and week-end destination for the people with focus on raising infrastructure of international standards; conservation of the ancient Narsingh Temple in the wake of sinking of Surinsar Lake; renovation and refurbishment of the JKTDC Dak Bungalow at Surinsar, which is in dilapidated condition with special thrust on repairing the wooden jetties are also in shambles and need to be repaired besides creation of a new Tourist Pilgrim circuit comprising Utterbeni-Purmandal-Surinsar-Deon-Tada-Dansal-Domel-Katra ( along with 250 mtr span bridge at Chilla- Tada). He said this road link, passing through four Assembly constituencies, will give fillip to pilgrim tourism in a big way.

The Lt. Governor assured that all the developmental issues raised by Rana will be looked into by the administration and addressed as per the best public interest.

Devender Rana also urged the Lieutenant Governor to consider fast track recruitment for filling up the vacancies in various departments, as the educated unemployed have been craving for the jobs.