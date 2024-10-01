CS visits Assembly Complex, reviews development works

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today visited the Legislative Assembly Complex to assess its final readiness for holding sessions after culmination of the ongoing Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

During his visit to the complex, the Chief Secretary took round of the Assembly Hall, Meeting Halls, as well as the chambers designated for the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and others. He also reviewed functionality of the sound system, internet connectivity and other amenities necessary for smooth functioning of the complex.

The Chief Secretary issued directions regarding upgradations to be made in communication network in meeting halls to ensure holding of video conferencing along with making other improvements.

While inspecting the ongoing works, he emphasised upon maintaining the quality simultaneously while completing the same within the given deadline. He also enquired about the upgradation works in MLA hostels in the twin cities saying that they should be equipped with improved facilities. He said that both of them should be made fully functional before the culmination of current election process.

Director Estates Department, Tariq Ahmad Ganai, apprised the Chief Secretary of the works completed besides those being executed.