CS reviews RAS feedback on online services, takes note of public opinion

‘Integrate JKIGRAMS with CPGRAMS’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting with the concerned Administrative Secretaries to review the implementation of the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) in Jammu and Kashmir and the nature of feedback being received.

It was informed that a total of 209 online services of 29 departments have been taken up for integration with the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) which provides for automated reach out to citizens seeking feedback on the quality of services availed by them.

It was informed that the ‘Domicile Certificate’ service of the Revenue Department has received the maximum feedback/ response with 73% of users rating the quality of service delivery as “Good”, 9% as average and 18% as bad. Moreover, 92% of applicants for ‘Marriage Certificate’ through the Revenue Department also voted their experience as “Good” while 8% of users voted as bad.

It was further revealed that the Power Development Department is processing the online bill payments through the android application of the Department; third-party payment applications; and the departmental website. These services are receiving appreciation from the public as is reflected from RAS approval readings of 92%, 86% and 92% respectively. The Department’s service for ‘Approval for diesel generator set installation’ received a 100% ‘Good’ rating.

With regard to the Labour & Employment Department, service seekers gave 100% approval ratings to the digital services for renewal of contractor certificate, new contractor registration, and registration under the Motor Transport Workers Act 1961.

Similarly, 82% of citizens who availed ‘Post-Metric Scholarship for Pahari speaking people’, 65% respondents for ‘IGNOAPS’ and 60% for ‘ISSS’ of Social Welfare Department rated the services as “Good”, whereas, 75% of the responses received for ‘Age Certificate’ 77% for ‘Fitness Certificate’, and 68% for ‘Physically Challenged Certificate’ services from the Health and Medical Education Department rated the services as “Satisfactory”. The services for issuance of Birth (93%), Death Certificates (73%); online building permission (73%) being provided by the H&UD Department and the Customized Livelihood Scheme of Mission Youth (83%) also received positive citizen feedback.

Moreover, services like Social Welfare Department’s Post Matric Scholarship for SC/OBC/EBC/DNT and Pension for victims of militancy; Fisheries Department’s Permission for Fishing; and Revenue Department’s Issuance of SC/ST Certificates revealed poor experience by the service seekers.

Reviewing the average and negative feedback on specific services, the Chief Secretary directed the departments to ascertain the cause of public dissatisfaction and immediately take remedial action, besides introducing innovative measures to enhance public approvals. He enjoined upon the concerned officers to undertake regular analysis of the quality of services being provided through RAS and take timely corrective interventions to raise public satisfaction with regard to their services.

Meanwhile, the disposal of grievances, registered on the JKIGRAMS, by different departments has increased manifold over the past two years and has shown at least 45 percent increase in the disposal rate from October 2020 to June 2022.

This was revealed today in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta at Civil Secretariat here while reviewing the implementation of JKIGRAMS.

The significant increase in the disposal percentage has been attributed to the inception of LGs Mulaqat which has led to a substantial increase in the number of grievances being qualitatively redressed and people thereby raising the hopes of people also about the resolution of their grievances.

While chairing the meeting, Chief Secretary directed the officers to have seamless flow of grievances that pertain to Government of India from JKIGRAMS to CPGRAMS through reverse integration in the next 15 days as already JKIGRAMS is integrated with CPGRAMS.

CS urged for interlinking LGs Mulaqat, JKIGRAMS and CPGRAMS for further strengthening of governance mechanisms in Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed the officers to ensure quality disposal of every genuine public grievance to make the system more effective, responsive, and vibrant.

Emphasising that Government has brought transparency and accountability in the system through several reformative interventions. He stressed on making every information available to people so that they can have better picture of the working of government. He also asked them to make it easy for public to lodge a grievance from their mobile phones and ensure its redressal in a time bound manner.

CS also said that all the officials of the administration must ensure that the public grievances are redressed in the shortest possible time. He asked the officers to focus on the number of grievances disposed monthly and have a disposal study at both the administrative and at the HoD level.