LG Mathur reviews progress of Industries & Commerce Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, July 19: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today reviewed the progress of works under the Industries and Commerce Department.

The status of various projects and schemes, viz. Industry Development Schemes/Policies; progress in the pashmina and sea buckthorn sectors; progress on implementation of various schemes such as Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) 2017 & Weaver Mudra, District as Export Hub; capacity-building and promotion; issues concerning industrial estates; handloom & handicrafts and Comprehensive Handicraft Policy & Action Plan, etc. were discussed during the meeting.

LG directed the concerned officials to conduct a large number of training programmes in the handicraft sector, especially in wood carving and directed to distribute requisite tools to the woodworkers. He also instructed to prioritise the Industrial Development Policy/Schemes and stressed the need for the handholding of local entrepreneurs.

Commissioner/Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Saugat Biswas, apprised LG of the Comprehensive Policy and Action Plan for handloom and handicrafts. He shared that it shall be acted upon immediately for livelihood generation. He also apprised of operationalising a store in the main market of Leh town for the promotion and sale of local handicraft and handloom products of Ladakh.

Director, Industries & Commerce, Ladakh; Joint Director, Handloom & Handicrafts and other concerned officials from the Industries and Commerce Department attended the virtual meeting.