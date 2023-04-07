CS launches 3 online services of Science & Tech Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched three online services in presence of Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology, Saurabh Bhagat.

These include Sponsored Research & Extension Programme, Support for Innovation & Patent Filing scheme, and Science Talent Promotion Scholarship Scheme. All these schemes are offered by the J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC) and are primarily meant for inculcating the scientific culture among students/scientific community in particular and common masses in general.

Chief Secretary stressed the need for scientific solutions to various issues of local importance such as waste management, biomass energy, plastic to fuel stressing need to run a waste to wealth campaign. He complimented the Science & Technology Department for establishing Industrial Biotechnology Parks, Sub Regional Science Centre, and instructed for establishment of various Centre of Excellences across UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

He enjoined upon the Department to collaborate with other departments for innovative solutions to problems faced by people in their day to day life. He said that Science and Technology should contribute to ease of living. He made out that our focus should be on innovations for larger public interest so that the knowledge actually gets transferred from lab to land.

During the course, Chief Secretary also took the stock of various schemes of Science & Technology Department viz Jammu Smart City Mission, Jammu Solar city Mission, PM-KUSUM , Rooftop Solar Power Plant Mission and focused on the need to increase the demand of solar energy within the UT of J&K.

On the occasion it was given out that the Sponsored Research & Extension Programme envisages that the research proposals/scientific surveys should be invited through open advertisement from the Scientists/professors/ academicians/scholars/research etc, get it evaluated by the Scientific Advisory Committee(SAC)/ Technical Committee (TC) and then should be provided with the financial support for carrying out the research on the local specific issues.

Regarding the Support for Innovation & Patent Filing scheme it was said that the scheme is aimed at the promotion of Innovations and encouragement of local youth for their pursuits in different fields of Science & Technology.

As far as Science Talent Promotion Scholarship Scheme is concerned it aims at encouraging the students to pursue Science subjects in their higher classes. The scholarships are provided to the meritorious students at 10+2 upto PG levels for a period of 02 , 03 and 02 years respectively at each level.

The three online schemes/services detailed above being implemented in the online mode now are also RAS integrated therefore open for public feedback.

Commissioner Secretary IT and other senior officers of IT department were also present during the inaugural function.