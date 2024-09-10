CS chairs SKIMS Standing Committee meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired the SKIMS Standing Committee Meeting constituted to advise about the academic matters of the institute.

Besides Secretary H&ME, the meeting was attended by Director SKIMS; Principal GMC Srinagar/Jammu; Dean, Medical Faculty, SKIMS and other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to impress upon the Institute administration to bring coherence in the courses offered by them and those recommended under National Medical Commission (NMC).

He observed that this measure would bring conformity of these degrees with those offered all over the country for the overall benefit of the pass outs.

Dulloo also went through the list of courses offered by the Institute, their intake capacity and their uptake in the market once completed by the admitted candidates. He advised for making such courses market driven so that pass outs do not face hiccups in finding career options.

The Committee later reviewed many of the courses, whose nomenclature requires to be altered to bring them at par with NMC norms. This move was termed to bring the degrees offered in such courses in-sync with nation-wide nomenclature for the overall benefit of these candidates.

The committee also deliberated over the B.Sc/M.Sc courses offered by the institute and the need for enhancing their intake capacity as per the upgraded infrastructure.

The need for introduction of new courses was also discussed and it was given out that the exercise should be done to choose best of the medical courses which are in demand throughout the country as per the advanced standards and techniques in vogue all over the world.