Neha Jalali chairs maiden meeting as Director PIB Jammu, IIMC Jammu campus

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Neha Jalali, a senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, has held her inaugural meeting as the Director of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Jammu and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Jammu campus.A 2011-batch IIS officer, Jalali steps into her new roles with a distinguished background, having previously served as the Director of the Publications Division in New Delhi, where she played a key role in expanding the national knowledge repository through significant publications.

In her first official act, Jalali convened a meeting with PIB Jammu’s officers and staff to receive a detailed briefing on the bureau’s activities over the past year.

She highlighted the importance of effective and timely communication with the media to enhance the dissemination of Government schemes and programs.

In addition to her responsibilities at PIB Jammu, Jalali also took charge of IIMC’s Jammu Campus.

During her visit to the campus, she was updated on the institute’s operations and recent initiatives and engaged with both faculty and students.

IIMC Jammu is one of four regional centers of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, renowned for its focus on journalism, mass communication, and the training of IIS officers.