CS administers oath of office to Iftikhar Kakroo as JKWRRA member

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today administered oath of office to Iftikhar Kakroo as the member of Jammu & Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA) here.

On the occasion the ACS, Jal Shakti; Member, JKWRRA; Secretary, Law; Chief Engineers of the Department besides other officers were also present.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta complimented Kakroo for assuming this charge and asked him for using his expertise in bringing innovations into the working of the Authority.

The Chief Secretary also enjoined upon the Authority to help the UT to leapfrog in measures to conserve water for the future generations. He observed that J&K had been bestowed with abundant water resources which gave it an edge over several other areas which are water deficit. He made out that keeping the overall climate changes in consideration it is time to focus on formulating of a robust water policy for the UT for ensuring water security.

Dr Mehta further advised that the measures for better management of our water resources is necessary. He continued that the water requirements for domestic, irrigation and industrial purposes should clearly laid down. He called for laying more focus on dual piping system or other such techniques as employed in bigger cities to deal with water stress.

Dr Mehta advised formulation of action plan for water security of the UT. He also asked for carrying out basin studies in J&K for appropriate action. He maintained that the such concepts should seep in here in our society as well for taking pre-emptive measures to deal with future challenges better.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to ask the Jal Shakti Department to enhance the capacity of their staff so that they gets fully acquainted with new techniques. He also called upon the officers to switch to monthly billing for the convenience of customers. He also enjoined upon them to adhere to principles of transparency and probity under all situations and work towards it despite challenges from corrupt elements in the society.

On the occasion the ACS, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra informed the gathering that the regulatory authority has now become fully functional as its senior member, KC Naik has been elevated as its officiating Chairperson and today added with another member.

He gave out that the Authority has an essential duty of regulating water resources in the UT. He said that its mandate includes ensuring judicious, equitable and sustainable management, allocation and utilization of these resources, fixing the rates for use of water, and all other relevant matters.

Pertinent to mention here that Iftikhar Kakroo was Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Limited and had a career spanning to around 40 years including 37 years in the Jal Shakti Department in various positions till his superannuation in the year 2020.