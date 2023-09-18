LG visits family members of martyr DySP Humayun Bhat

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Sept 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the family members of braveheart martyr DySP Humayun Bhat at their residence in Humhama, Budgam.

The Lt Governor expressed his condolences to the family members of the martyr and assured the family of all assistance and support from the UT administration.

“The entire nation stands in solidarity with the family of our braveheart,” the Lt Governor said.

DySP Humayun Bhat laid down his life during an anti-terror operation in Anantnag.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Sujit Kumar Singh, DIG CKR Srinagar were also present.