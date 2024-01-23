CRPF Tightens Security On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Ahead Of Republic Day

JAMMU, Jan 23: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has tightened security on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

A CRPF official said that checkpoints at various locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) have been set up and all vehicles are being checked thoroughly.

“The entire highway is also being scanned with metal detectors by patrol teams. We are prepared to deal with any situation. We often receive input at such times, which can be either correct or incorrect. However, it is important to be alert in such situations. The current situation is normal. Drones are also being used to monitor the highway. A dog squad has also been deployed,” Kartar Singh (Second-In-Command of CRPF, 137 Battalion, Udhampur) said. (Agencies)