J&K Govt Urge People To Participate Actively In Republic Day Celebrations

SRINAGAR, Jan 23: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday urged the people to actively participate in the upcoming Republic Day celebrations for which adequate security arrangements have been put in place, officials said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday said that all arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of the Republic Day function and urged the people to actively participate in the celebrations.

Robust security measures have been put in place in view of the Republic Day celebration in Kashmir valley, Bidhuri told media persons in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Bidhuri said that the current stability in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the measures taken by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration and cooperation by the public.

“The requisite security arrangements are already in place. It’s only because of the cooperation of the people and security forces and the able guidance of our LG that we have the situation where there is no need for any curbs. In fact, I would request people to come forward and join the Republic Day celebrations,” he said.