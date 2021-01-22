CRPF jawan among 4 die of Corona in J&K, 88 test +ve

Top GMC docs take COVID shot

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, Jan 22: Four persons including a CRPF personnel died of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir while 88 tested positive for the virus and 97 others were discharged.

A 49-year-old CRPF jawan hailing from Balaya in Uttar Pradesh and posted at 178 battalion of CRPF died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. He was also HIV positive.

A 65-year-old woman from village Gharana in RS Pura tehsil of Jammu died of co-morbidities and pathogen in the same hospital.

A 70-year-old man from village Ramhama Beerwah and an 80-year-old man from Mouchwa Baghi Mehtab in Budgam district died of COVID in Kashmir.

The vaccination drive today gained momentum in the GMC Jammu with senior doctors including many HoDs coming forward to get the shot.

Dr Subash Bhardwaj, HoD Pathology, Dr Narinder Sharma, HoD Radiology, Dr Sunil Sachdeva, HoD Physiology and Dr Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent were among number of senior doctors, para-medical staff etc who took COVID jabs today in the GMC Jammu.

A total of 42 persons tested positive for the virus in Jammu region, 32 of them in Jammu district alone. Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi districts didn’t report any Corona positive cases today. Four fresh cases were reported from Poonch, three Rajouri, two Udhampur and one in Doda district.

Among 30 persons, who recovered from the virus, in Jammu region, 13 were from Jammu district, eight Ramban and three each Doda, Samba and Poonch districts.

Jammu region now has 51361 Corona cases. But, of them, just 397 are active positives as 50245 have recovered from the virus and there have been 719 casualties.

The maximum casualties of 370 have been reported in Jammu district followed by 64 Doda, 57 Udhampur, 55 Rajouri, 51 Kathua, 40 Samba, 24 Poonch, 22 Kishtwar, 21 Ramban and 15 in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, after several months, the Union Territory of Ladakh didn’t report any Corona positive case today.

The Corona count in Ladakh stayed at 9673 including just 68 positives-64 in Leh and four in Kargil while there have been 129 casualties-85 in Leh and 44 in Kargil- as rest have recovered.

With two deaths in Kashmir today, the fatality count due to the virus has reached 1209 in the Valley.

Srinagar district with 453 deaths topped the list followed by Baramulla 173, Budgam 117, Kupwara 94, Pulwama 88, Anantnag 84, Bandipora 61 and Kulgam 54.

Those who tested positive include 18 from Srinagar, 4 Baramulla, 5 Budgam, 4 Pulwama, 3 Kupwara, 4 Anantnag, 2 Bandipora, 4 Ganderbal and 2 Kulgam.

As per officials figures, 25,967 positive cases including 453 deaths and 25,247 recoveries are from Srinagar, 8,078 including 173 deaths and 7,851 recoveries are from Baramulla, 7,738 including 7,571 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Budgam, 5,690 including 5,537 recoveries and 88 deaths are from Pulwama, 5,638 including 94 deaths and 5,493 recoveries are from Kupwara, 4,865 including 4,737 recoveries and 84 deaths are from Anantnag, 4,685 cases including 4,597 and 61 deaths are from Bandipora, 4,585 including 4,468 recoveries and 46 deaths are from Ganderbal, 2,688 including 2,596 recoveries and 54 deaths are from Kulgam and 2,557 including 2,484 recoveries and 39 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached 72,491 including 70,581 recoveries and 1,209 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,098 including 701 from Kashmir division.

With 97 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 120,826, which is 97.56 percent of the total cases.