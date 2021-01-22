LG calls upon stakeholders to contribute towards development of New & Aatma Nirbhar J&K

*Visits Central University of Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 22: “Youth is the agent of change. With transformation of youngsters into knowledge powerhouse, the entire country can be transformed”. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made these remarks during his visit to Central University of Jammu at Samba.

While addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor spoke on the length and breadth of the New Education Policy and new dimensions it will bring in the education system.

The Lt Governor said that the New Education Policy will ensure that the coming generation is given opportunity to leave the old, fixed path and take up new and innovative challenges to create AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

With the New Education Policy, youth can follow their passion and most importantly focus on ‘How to think’ instead of ‘What you think’ as envisioned by the Prime Minister, the Lt Governor observed.

Making a special mention of the teaching fraternity, the Lt Governor said that teachers can freely take new initiatives to focus on job-oriented education. Teachers are nurturing the powerhouse of the nation. They should encourage students to take up new research, tread new path of innovation which nobody has ever taken to explore, he added.

The Lt Governor urged the teaching fraternity to focus on the quality of education so that “we may see the likes of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam coming out of the universities”.

Noting with satisfaction that students from as many as 13 States are studying in the Central University of Jammu, the Lt Governor asked the University Authorities to enrol more students for various courses, affording opportunity to more local students and at the same time, ensuring quality of research.

Aimed at making the UT self-sufficient, the Lt Governor called upon all stakeholders to contribute towards the development of New and AatmaNirbhar Jammu Kashmir. Terming teachers’ role as most crucial at this juncture, the Lt Governor observed that with new generation under the able guidance of teachers, the potential of youth can be developed for bringing in the revolution in every sector.

On emerging global trends, the Lt Governor said that there are always new challenges and opportunities in the globalized world and we are facing completely new competition today. We can be amongst the frontrunners only if we focus on producing something better than others.

Underscoring the initiatives taken by the Government for channelizing the young energies in right direction, the Lt Governor said that there is a window of exciting opportunities being open up for our young generation so that they can reap the benefits of the new policies and plans of the UT Government specially envisaged for empowering the youth.

The Lt Governor laid special emphasis on conducting periodic analysis across the whole gamut of faculty recruitment to identify the gaps and what needs to be done to be on the top. “This strategy, I believe, will turn any kind of crisis into an opportunity”, said the Lt Governor.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor released a handbook on Medicinal and Aromatic Plant Diversity of Central University of Jammu authored by Dr. Pankaj Mehta and Ms. Anjali Bala.

While speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor stressed on more incubation, innovation and research activities to be carried out in the University.

In his welcome address, Prof. Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu presented a report highlighting past achievements and future action plans of the university, besides giving a briefing on the placements and research activities being carried out in the University.

During the Lt Governor’s visit, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Central Universities of Jammu, Kashmir & Himachal Pradesh; besides a MoU was signed between Central University of Jammu and IIT Jammu for academic exchange and collaboration, in his presence.

Foundation stones were laid for infrastructural development projects worth Rs 33.77 crores, including 12.4 km long Trikuta Chardiwari costing Rs 25 crores and Devika Mahila Chhatrawas (100 bedded Girls hostel) worth Rs 8.77 crores, to be completed in 12 months and 10 months, respectively. Whereas, Prabandhan Vidyapeeth (Prefabricated Bhavan) costing Rs 32 lakhs was inaugurated.

Vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Devanand and Dr. Bachha Babu coordinated the programme.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh Dr. Kuldip Chand Agnihotri, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, Prof. Me’raj Ud Din Mir; Kannan Iyer from IIT Jammu; Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, SSP Samba, Rajesh Sharma and senior faculty of the University.