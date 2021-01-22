Majority of IAS, KAS officers creating hurdles in timely implementation of e-HRM system

Deadline over, service, other details yet to be furnished

*GAD takes serious note, grants last opportunity

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Jan 22: Majority of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers are creating hurdles in the timely implementation of Electronic Human Resource Management (e-HRM) system in the Union Territory by not furnishing service and other details.

The non-cooperation has been viewed seriously by the General Administration Department, which has now granted last opportunity of one week only so that new system is put in place without further loss of time.

In order to provide a generic, product based solution for better management of personnel through electronic service record which includes e-Service Book, Personnel Information System, integration with Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for salary GPF, retirement benefits and others, integration with Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) Platform, transfers, promotions, vigilance status etc, the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir last month decided to implement Electronic Human Resource Management (e-HRM) system also known as “Manav Sampda” for all the Government employees.

However, to begin with it was decided that the e-HRM will be implemented for the officers of Indian Administrative Service and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service including Junior Scale KAS officers.

In order to enable the registration of officers on the portal, the data of the officers is required to be customized with the application requirements as various mandatory fields required for the purpose are not available with the General Administration Department and the information already available also requires updation.

Keeping all these aspects in mind, the General Administration Department vide Circular No.34 dated December 9, 2020 enjoyed upon all the members of Indian Administrative Service of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (including Junior KAS officers) to submit the requisite information within a period of 15 days positively.

Though the deadline of 15 days expired on December 24, 2020 yet there is no strict compliance to the instructions from majority of the IAS and KAS officers till date as a result of which the General Administration Department is finding it difficult rather impossible to implement e-HRM system in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This can be gauged from the latest notification of the General Administration Department, which read: “Despite the lapse of considerable time, the requisite information has not been received in respect of majority of officers while as some officers have provided information in PDF format, which otherwise was not mentioned in the circular dated December 9, 2020”.

The non-submission of information by the officers has delayed the implementation of e-HRM in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the same has been viewed seriously by the General Administration Department, which has now enjoined upon all the officers concerned to furnish the information on prescribed format only within a week’s time without fail so as to enable the Government in the implementation of e-HRM.

The information which all the IAS and KAS officers are required to furnish to the General Administration Department include Aadhaar Number, employee type, e-salary code, category, current posting department, current posting district, office level, current posting office, date of joining, date of retirement, current class and mode of recruitment etc.

“Practically there should not be any difficulty for the IAS and KAS officers in furnishing these details which are easily available with them but still they chose not to meet the time-line fixed by the Government in the month of December last year”, sources said, adding “unless Government implements e-HRM system in respect of IAS and KAS officers it cannot proceed for adoption of same mechanism for rest of the employees”.

They further said, “by adopting non-serious approach towards the directives of the Government how would the IAS and KAS officers ensure timely submission of details by their subordinate officials remains a million dollar question”, adding “it is hoped that within the latest deadline fixed by the Government the IAS and KAS officers will furnish the details to the General Administration Department”.

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since bifurcation of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories a number of initiatives are being taken by the Government for implementation of best practices already applicable at the Union Government level as such each and every employee is required to extend necessary cooperation that too well in time.