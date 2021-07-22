Cross border narco-smuggling racket busted, three held with heroin worth Rs 14 crore

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Thursday claimed to have busted a cross border narcotics smuggling racket with the arrest of three persons including an ex-serviceman with a huge haul of heroin worth Rs 14 crores which was recovered from their possessions.

Flanked with Inspectors Sunil Jasrotia and Ankush Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), J&K ANTF Vinay Sharma in a press conference told reporters and said, “ANTF team on July 19, from reliable inputs received information regarding smuggling of heroin from Khour to Akhnoor in a two wheeler,”

SSP J&K ANTF Sharma said, “Acting swiftly ANTJ teams swung into action and laid check points to nab the narcotics smugglers.”

“One two wheeler (scooty JK02BA- 0104) was intercepted and during its search, one packet of heroin bearing 777 mark indicating cross border links was recovered.”

SSP J&K ANTF said that the rider namely Naresh Kumar alias Kurkaa son of Mohan Lal of village Mangiyal Avtara, Khour- Akhnoor of Jammu district was arrested on the spot.

“During questioning, arrested person also revealed names of two of his associates dealing with cross border smuggling and have concealed one more packet of heroin somewhere close to an international border,” Sharma said.

He said that two persons identified as Kamal Singh alias Kali son of Vakil Singh of Rishi Colony, Khour and Balbir Singh alias Kala (ex-serviceman) son of Jagga Singh also of Khour, were detained after series of raids.”

During sustained questioning duo disclosed that a packet of heroin was concealed near the International Border (IB).

“Accordingly the duo was taken to the spot at Border Garar Khour meanwhile Army was also taken on board and another packet with 777 mark of one-kg heroin was recovered,” the SSP Sharma said.

He said, “On further interrogation the accused persons revealed the modus operandi of the cross border drug smugglers wherein they revealed that the Pakistan drug dealers throw the consignment towards Indian side and was supposed to be lifted by the accused persons”.

A case under relevant section of law stands registered against the accused and further investigations are on to ascertain the forward and backward linkages of the cross border drug cartel. (Agencies)