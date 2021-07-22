Two accused arrested within 20 hours for murdering woman in Reasi: Police

JAMMU: The police on Thursday said that two persons have been arrested and the murder case was solved within 20 hours of crime in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The murder case of a woman has been solved with the arrest of two persons in 20 hours,” Shaildenra Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP) Reasi said.

He said that on July 21, Manzoor Ahmed of Khunderdhan reported at Police Station Chassana that his sister namely Shamim Akhtar, 22, was attacked and killed following which a case was registered and investigation started.

The deceased was attacked by her husband Mohammad Shabir alongwith his elder brother Abdul Majeed with sharp tool on her neck and throat while she was grazing cattle.

Police team swung into action and after tracking for more than four hours on hills, arrested one accused Abdul Majeed from upper reaches of Kunderdan forest area when he was trying to sneak into Kashmir valley via Kounsarnag mountain pass, said the SSP.

He said that after getting clues about the presence of other accused in Rajouri district, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and raided all possible places.

Finally, after hectic efforts, police rounded up a second accused while he was trying to flee for Kashmir valley via Mughal Road in the early hours.

A case was registered and investigation started, said Mr Singh and appreciated the efforts of police teams. (Agencies)