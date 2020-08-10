CPW, LFW workers protest against DSEK

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 10: The CPW and LFW workers of the Education Department today staged protest demanding their files be approved for the regularization as approved by the Government under SRO 308.

The protestors said that there have been other cases that have been approved and cleared in other districts; however, around 60 cases from district Srinagar have not been approved yet by the DSEK.

The protest of the workers was led by the J&K Teacher Forum which said that these workers who have been working on pennies for the last several years should not be made to suffer and that their cases must be approved without any delay.

“We have been suffering for long now and that now that the Government has given nod to our regularization under SRO 308, our cases-which are around 60-have not been cleared yet by the Joint Direction (DSEK),” Mehraj u Din Dar, working at Middle School Devipora, Rangpora Srinagar said.

Another worker said that they have been moving from pillar to post to get their cases approved. “But nobody is listening to us; the cases of the rest of the workers have been cleared,” Firdous Ahmad Ganai, working at Govt Girls High School, Saidakadal said.

The workers later held a protest demonstration outside the office of the Director, DSEK as well as the Joint Director. The protesting workers finally dispersed after the Director assured them that their issues will be resolved soon.