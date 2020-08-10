Encroachment on 37 Kanal Govt land removed

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 10: The officials of Revenue Department with the support of police removed illegal encroachmrmnt on nearly 37 Kanals of Government land at Dudasan Balla village in Thanna Mandi Sub Division today.

Official sources said that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohd Nazir Shiekh, Revenue Department team under the close supervision of Tehsildar Thanna Mandi Mehmood Riaz Khan led by Naib Tehsildar, Wajahat Hussain and field functionaries including Mohd Rafi Khan, Ayaz Mughal and Ayaz Ahmed successfully removed illegal encroachment and structures raised by Mohd Shabir, son of Bagh Hussain at village Dudasan Balla.

The prized Government land measuring 37 kanals under Survey No. 1907 at village Dudasan Balla was retrieved by joint efforts of Revenue, Police and Horticulture departments.

The team swung into action and after proper demarcation came to conclusion that the structures raised were on Govt land and therefore, were immediately demolished on spot.

Tehsildar Thanna Mandi Mehmood Riaz Khan has appealed to the general public of Thanna Mandi not to encroach the state land as stringent action as warranted under law may be initiated against the culprits.

The locals of the area have appreciated the prompt and timely action of Revenue department and police in saving the costly Government land from encroachers.