Bhalla urges Govt to resolve all issues confronting people

JAMMU, Aug 10: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla today urged Government to resolve all the issues confronting people in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Govt’s outreach programme has failed to mitigate the miseries of the people as there is no one in administration to listen to the miseries of the people of J&K.

This was observed by former Minister while interacting with youth at Greater Kailash.

“Government must understand their needs and do something about resolving all those issues that people are confronting”, he said. Administration has failed to bring about a positive and effective change in the lives of the people, he added.

J&K needs funds to improve health, road network, electricity and water in Jammu and Kashmir. He demanded Government to protect the land rights of the native people of Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a marked fear among the locals regarding the settlement of outsiders in the UT, following the abrogation of the Article. There is also an air of distrust and insecurity over the settlement of people from the other States.

He said there is a need to instill confidence among the common people of J&K in democracy.

He appealed to the Government of India to restore statehood to J&K and resumption of 4G internet service. Demanding an economic package for J&K, he said Government must take care of labourers, shopkeepers, industrialists, traders and people who are associated with Tourism industry and other sectors, who have been worst hit due to the COVID-19.