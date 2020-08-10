Inmates of Purkhoo camp protest, demand renovation of quarters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Inmates of Purkhoo Migrant Camp (old ORT) where over 170 families are living held a protest demonstration demanding immediate facilities and renovation of the quarters which are in dilapidated condition and posing grave threat to the lives of the inmates.

The protest demonstration was held under the leadership of Makhan Lal Bhat, vice president BJP KDD and Dimple Ji booth president against the administration for neglecting these migrants despite lot of representations and requests to concerned authorities from time timely. ooze

Makhan Lal Bhat, while addressing the protestors highlighted their miserable condition of camp inmates due to the dilapidated quarters where usually snakes enter and rain water oozes posing grave threat to them. The regular supply of pure drinking water and regular supply of electricity the basic needs be looked into on priority basis to save the previous lives of these migrants living in pathetic condition, he added.

He also warned authorities for not taking any heed to these problems despite approaching them many times. He appealed new Lt. Governor to take personal interest in this issue and direct concerned authorities to take immediate steps to solve these problems on war footing basis to avoid any untoward incident in the camp. He said there is total insanitation in the camp which can pose an epidemic threat to the inmates there.