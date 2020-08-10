High-tech, life saving equipments installed at SDH in record time

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Aug 10: Furthering augmenting the medical infrastructure to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic efficaciously and to provide latest medicare equipments required for emergency and complicated surgeries, Jammu and Kashmir Medical Department has installed life-saving medical equipments at Sub District Hospital here.

Despite Coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown since last several months, a New Delhi based firm M R Engineering took up the challenge and completed the installation of Medical Gas pipe line system at Bhaderwah Hospital in just six months.

Build at a cost of Rs 70 lakhs, the project was made fully functional and handed over to hospital authorities today.

According to hospital administration, with the commissioning of the hi-tech system, SDH Bhaderwah has become first hospital in the Chenab region which can provide life saving oxygen, Nitrogen, vacuum and compressed air at the bedside of the patients admitted and in operation theaters beside it will cater oxygen need in all the hospitals of districts Doda and Kishtwar simultaneously.

BMO Bhaderwah Dr Hamid Zargar said, “It’s an engineering marvel in this far flung area and with the commissioning of the gas pipe line system, the ventilator, defibrillator, monitor, pump infusion and suction machine have started working which would help to save the precious lives”.

“It will also become very handy when during winters due to heavy snowfall all the roads get closed and the patients could not be shifted to Jammu or elsewhere but now we can provide all the emergency treatments at this hospital”, Dr Hamid Zargar added.